KENNEWICK, Wash.--Santa visits for Breakfast. Families spent Saturday continuing holiday celebrations at the family day event at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.

It started off with breakfast and Santa Claus greeted families at their tables. After the big meal children made Christmas crafts for their families and played games. Organizers say it's a neat event because while families spent big bucks on Black Friday. On Saturday they saved with the entirely free breakfast and crafts.

Event Coordinator Melanie Norris says "we find that families really enjoy after the hustle and bustle of Thanksgiving, it's also a great way to kick off the holidays."

The event was sponsored by the convention center and young life and kicks off the Festival of The Trees that begins next week.