Davis' double-double leads CWU to 48-point win over Quest

By Sammy Henderson

ELLENSBURG, Wash. -- Central Washington University sophomore Kevin Davis (Federal Way, Wash./Todd Beamer HS) had a game-high 21 points and 14 rebounds as the men's basketball team defeated Quest University Canada, 103-55, on Saturday evening in Nicholson Pavilion.

The win extended the Wildcats winning streak to four games, as they now stand with a 4-1 record on the season. Quest remains winless on the season at 0-8.

The Wildcats committed just three turnovers, tying a Great Northwest Athletic Conference single-game record for fewest turnovers in a game. Meanwhile, they forced the Kermodes into 30 miscues -- the highest single-game turnover total by a CWU opponent in nearly four seasons.

"I am proud of how well our guys took very good care of the basketball tonight," CWU head coach Greg Sparling said. "Sometimes in a game like this, you can lose focus and control of the ball."

Central took a 2-0 lead on a lay-in by sophomore Lacy Haddock (Las Vegas, Nev./Sierra Vista HS) and never trailed nor allowed Quest to tie the score. The Wildcats built a 35-point halftime lead (56-21), due in large part to a 23-0 run that spanned over eight minutes of play.

Junior guard Jordan Coby (Tacoma, Wash./Wilson HS) scored all 13 of his points in the second half, when the Wildcats led by as many as 50. Coby was 3 of 6 from three-point territory and had four assists in the second stanza.

Davis' double-double of 21 points and 14 rebounds was his third of the season, and both totals were season-highs.

"Kevin (Davis) has all the tools," Sparling added. "With conference play, starting we are expecting solid play from the big guy."

Junior Brandon Magee (Spanaway, Wash./Bethel HS) added 16 points and seven rebounds, and sophomore Philipp Lieser (Berlin, Germany/Hainberg Gymnasium Gottingen) tied a career-high with 13 points. Also scoring in double figures was senior Toussaint Tyler (Kent, Wash./Kentwood HS), who had 11 points in just 13 minutes of action, all in the first half.

Central held a narrow advantage in shooting percentage over the Kermodes, shooting at 46.7 percent (43 of 92) from the field, while Quest shot 43.8 (21 of 48).

The Wildcats also had a 45-31 rebounding edge, with 24 offensive rebounds (which were converted into 37 points), and had a staggering 38-3 advantage in points off turnovers.

Brodan Robertson was the lone Quest University player to score in double figures, as he added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Kermodes.

Central Washington will open conference play in the upcoming week as they host Western Oregon on Thursday (Dec. 1) and Saint Martin's on Saturday (Dec. 3), with both games scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip off at Nicholson Pavilion. 

    •   