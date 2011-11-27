Shoppers warned about phony websites on Cyber Monday

YAKIMA, Wash.-- One of the busiest online shopping days of the year starts Monday morning.



Experts are predicting shoppers will spend more than a billion dollars on Cyber Monday this year, it's an idea that seems to have definitely caught on.

But with that much web traffic security and safety becomes a big issue.

The Better Business Bureau says cyber shoppers need to watch out for phony online stores.

"Anyone can create a website on a whim. And especially when they know people are all driving to shopping sites, you might find one that's a bad egg, that is not legitimate," said Chelsea Dannen of the Better Business Bureau.

Dannen says over the years the BBB has seen an increase in fake websites especially during Cyber Monday.

She says to only shop at trusted websites and make sure your computer is updated with the latest security software.