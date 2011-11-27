KENNEWICK, Wash.--Black Friday is not the busiest shopping day. We're wrapping up one of the busiest weekends for in store holiday shopping, Black Friday just after Thanksgiving.

Black Friday brought in millions of shoppers, but it's still not the busiest shopping day of the holiday season. We spoke with realtors who say the busiest days are coming up in the next few weeks.

Manager of Bergman Luggage John Lindblad says "the biggest, one of the biggest days is the last Saturday before Christmas and Christmas Eve is usually a monster day for us."

Store managers say Black Friday is the 5th busiest shopping day of the year. Stores in the Tri-Cities are now hiring more seasonal workers to prepare for the bigger crowds to come.