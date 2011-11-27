PROSSER, Wash.--City of Prosser Celebrates Community Award. The city of Prosser celebrated their 100 Best Communities For Young People Award Sunday evening. Prosser was named one of the five cities in Washington to get the award from America's Promise Alliance.

Lisa Schmitt, who submitted the application for the award says Prosser is unique because of it's small size, community bonds and their extra-curricular activities that help keep children out of gangs. Schmitt says "the things that I've been involved in here in Prosser. I've just been kind of recognizing the things that the community does for kids and the commitment that they have."

The event was put on by the Chamber of Commerce and the Boys and Girls Club. They're planning another community celebration in the spring. Other cities that received the award were Bellevue, greater Spokane, Lakewood and Redmond.