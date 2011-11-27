KENNEWICK, Wash.--Final preparations made for Festival of Trees. Final preparations for the 6th annual Festival of Trees are underway. The Three Rivers Convention Center and Young Life have set up the trees that will be auctioned off for different charities.

Right now they have eleven trees set up for the event coming up Thursday evening. Groups sponsoring are looking to raise more than $30,000 dollars to go to local charities.

Festival of Trees Coordinator Melanie Norris says "trees will actually go in a live auction and all of those proceeds are divided amongst several different community agencies."

Each tree raises money for a different cause like United Way and My Friends Place. Tickets for Thursday night's event at the convention center are being sold at UPS, Lemongrass and at the door for $50.