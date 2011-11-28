Police still looking for suspect in mini-mart robbery

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Yakima Police were dispatched to a robbery yesterday that had happened at the Roadrunner Mini-Mart on North First Street.

The clerk in the store told police that a man armed with a handgun had demanded money. The suspect took some money and then ran from the store. Police are still searching for him.

He's described as a Hispanic male in his late teens or early twenties about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a slim to medium build. He was wearing a tan or brown coat, blue jeans, and had a bandana over his face at the time of the robbery.

If you have any information on this case, contact the Yakima Police Department at 575-6200.