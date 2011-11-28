Enterprising students begin a week of business planning

PASCO, Wash.- Seniors from Pasco High, New Horizons, and Chiawana need your help deciding who's the best at marketing and advertising.

The students converged on the TRAC in Pasco Monday for Enterprise Week and were split up into companies.

Some became CEO'S while others became web developers, production managers, and administrative assistants. The teams will be working all week to make the best business plan.

"I never had a business class, so it gives me the opportunity to learn how business works and working with others," Nancy Sanchez

"I'm working with people I've never met, and I got to get to know them and figure out ways to work with them and as a team," says Blaine Marino

"You need to be respectful, communicate openly, don't put people down and have a positive attitude, says Naomi Matson.

The students will be judged on December 1st and 2nd on how they market their product and how well they present their ideas.

To volunteer judge email: enterprise@psd1.org