Jay Inslee tour the Tri-Tech Skills Center

KENNEWICK, Wa. -- Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate, Jay Inslee took a tour of the Tri-TECH Skills Center in Kennewick on Monday.

The congressman went from classroom to classroom, experiencing the learning environment and talking with students and educators about the importance of skill centers, and how much the community needs them.

Inslee explained, "What they do here at the skill center is prepare students to really plug in to real opportunities, not imaginary ones. This is fundamental in economic development, making sure all of our students are ready for a real job."

The skill center and Inslee's campaign focus on the importance of available jobs. Later in the day on Monday, Inslee spoke at a TRIDEC lunch event about the rest of his platform.