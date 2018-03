YAKIMA, Wash.-- A man facing vehicular homicide and assault charges appeared in court in Yakima today.

Earlier this month, 23-year-old Jeronimo Gomez collided head on with another car on Meyers Road north of Toppenish. The crash left 50-year-old Luis Bravo Lopez of Woodburn, Oregon dead and six injured.

Gomez entered a plea of not guilty.