Americans red hot in November

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- The Tri-City Americans will be sad to see the month of November go.

The Ams are 8-1 this month and have won four straight games. They've also outscored opponents 11 to 1 in the past two wins. The Americans are 19-6 overall this season which has them in first place in the U.S. Division of the Western Conference.

The Ams have one more game this month. Tri-City goes on the road Wednesday to play Kelowna. The Ams say winning on the road has helped the team come together.

"Having to go into Spokane and then those tough road games in Medicine Hat and Kootenay. I really think we knew what we had to do to win and it's not easy to do and we did it. I think we built a lot of trust through that time," said Jim Hiller, Americans head coach.

"Just goes tribute to every single guy every night coming in and playing hard. I think we're really starting to gel and we're confident in what we're doing," said Jordan Messier, Americans forward.