KENNEWICK, Wash.-- 2nd Harvest gets transportation help from Servpro. A cleanup service is stepping up to help 2nd Harvest collect food donations. Last week, one of the delivery trucks at 2nd Harvest broke down. When Servpro of Tri-Cities West heard about it, they immediately wanted to help.

They will be donating a vehicle and two volunteers to help deliver and pick up food donations at more than 40 food drive locations. 2nd Harvest Director Kathye Kilgore says "food drive donations, they'll help drop barrels off for people who want to do food drives and that's the piece that's so crucial this time of year."

Servpro will start helping out 2nd Harvest Tuesday morning and will continue to work with them through mid-December.