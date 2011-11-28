Free winter supplies available to vets

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Nearly 9,000 veterans in the Northwest are homeless. Many without a place to stay or winter clothes.

But, because WorkSource Columbia Basin still had clothes and sleeping bags from their last benefits fair and stand down, they're giving them away again next week.

The items will go to veterans, but giving away the free goods isn't always easy.

"Most of the time they say somebody else out there who needs it more than I do. But that veteran is in need and that is the barrier that many of them do face is asking for help," Kelly Snell, veterans coordinator at WorkSource.

The items will be given out at WorkSource's Kennewick office December 8th from 9am to 2pm. In addition, coordinators will try to find work or help for anyone who comes. The only thing veterans need is to bring documentation that proves they served.