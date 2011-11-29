Suspect arrested in the death of an Oregon man

PENDLETON, Ore. - A man has died after he was found on Highway 11 about two miles north of Pendleton Monday night. The Umatilla County District Attorney says Pendleton Police got a call about 11:17 pm and found 42-year-old Buddy Ray Herron lying injured in the roadway. He was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital where he later died of what the prosecutor's office described as a fatal assault. 22-year-old Joshua Charles Weeks was booked in the Umatilla County jail this morning charged with murder. Herron was a corrections officer at the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution.