Paul Wulff fired as WSU head coach

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Tuesday that Paul Wulff will not return to coach the Cougars in 2012.

"Paul and I met at length Sunday and then spoke again this morning, after which I determined the best path for Cougar football moving forward is to have a change of leadership," said Moos. "I appreciate all that Paul has done for Washington State football. He was hired with the objective of rebuilding this program and establishing a solid foundation. For that I thank him."

Wulff, who Saturday completed his fourth year at WSU, compiled a 9-40 record, including a 4-8 mark in 2011. The four wins are the most during his tenure and included an upset of Arizona State and a last-minute victory at Colorado.

This season the Cougars were without starting quarterback Jeff Tuel for all but two games yet took steps forward and finished in the top half of the Pac-12 Conference in both total offense and total defense. WSU averaged 29.8 points per game this season, 11 more than in 2010 while defensively the Cougars surrendered more than four points fewer per game compared to last season.

During the 2010 campaign, WSU showed statistical improvement from the previous season in all major statistical categories while playing one of the top five most difficult schedules in the country. The year was highlighted by a 31-14 upset at Oregon State, after which Tuel was named Pac-10 Player of the Week.

Wulff was hired in December, 2007, following the five-year tenure of Bill Doba. Wulff had one year remaining on his original five-year contract.

"We will begin the process of naming the next head coach immediately," said Moos. "I will not be discussing details of the hiring process, only that I expect to name a successful candidate as soon as possible."