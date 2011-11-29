RICHLAND, Wash.- Leaders with Operation Christmas Child say there's still time to make a difference in a child's life.

Over 11,000 shoe boxes filled with gifts have been collected and shipped out of the Tri-Cities.

Organizers say even though the boxes have already been sent you can still build your own online.

All the gifts go to young victims of poverty, war and famine.

"Most of their day is spent digging through burn piles looking for any refuge that can be re-sold. That's how their day is spent. Not at school, because they can't afford school supplies," Says Area Coordinator Tricia MacFarlan.

On the website you can choose to "build a box" or make a monetary donation.