Budget protesters return to Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, Wash. -- Tri-Cities protesters returned to Richland pumped up over demonstrations in Olympia.

Seniors, caregivers, and advocates joined thousands of people trying to save long term care and other services. Over $200 million for elderly and disabled services could be stripped to close the debt.

Demonstrator Sherrie Torrence says her medication paid for by state programs is crucial, "if the programs cut I won't here those medications and that can be kind of like my death."

"I can't see how they can take that away from the people that need it the most," explains Louisa Bishop, who depends on a caregiver.

And caregivers like Bonnie Epp say cuts could eliminate her job, "I've been struggling and it's already put me down where I'm looking for an attorney to do bankruptcy right now."

Around 50 people took part in the protest. Some are members of the Service Employees International Union. They say may more demonstrations could happen. Legislators have thirty days to find cuts or raise taxes.