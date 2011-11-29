Americans players left off Canadian juniors squad

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Invitations to Canada's National Junior team camp were handed out Monday, but no Ams were on the guest list.

Of the 41 players invited ,16 were from the WHL. One of the Ams rivals, the Portland Winterhawks, had three players chosen. That doesn't mean no Ams players are being recognized. Forwards Patrick Hollad and Justin Feser along with defenseman Zack Yuen were invited to the Subway Super Series earlier this month. Goalie Eric Comrie was chosen for the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. Comrie will play on Team Pacific. Head coach Jim Hiller says Comrie's play will not be affected.

"That is not going to affect his ice time at all. I think we'll just keep going in large part with the direction that we have been and that's to make sure we have two good goalies who are both getting better, and who both have a lot of confidence in their teammates," Hiller Said.