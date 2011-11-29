Iraq War Vet assaulted in road rage incident in Pendleton

PENDLETON, Wash. -- An Iraq war veteran is hospitalized after a case of road rage in Pendleton.

24-year-old Kenneth Pittman escaped injury during two tours of Iraq with the Oregon National Guard. But Tuesday night, he was listed in serious condition at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

Chief Stuart Roberts with the Pendleton Police Department says, "there was a verbal exchange, one punch thrown to the face of the victim. He went down, we believe he struck his head on both his pickup and the asphalt as he hit the ground."

Pittman was stopped at a railroad crossing on Emigrant Avenue and Southwest 13th Street Saturday around 1:00pm.

Police say he honked his horn at the driver in front of him..who then got out and the two started arguing.

Police say there was one witness to the incident but that witness is so traumatized, they gave very few details for police to follow. He''s about six foot tall, white, with possibly a mustache, driving a gray compact car. If you have any information call the Pendleton Police Department at 541-276-4411.

