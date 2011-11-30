Standoff with Police in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Walla Walla Police say a standoff with two known gang members at a trailer park ended peacefully Wednesday afternoon around 2:00 pm.

Police say they went to 1809 Plaza Way on Tuesday around 4:00 pm. They were trying to arrest two known gang members. The men refused to surrender and ran into a nearby trailer with guns inside.

Police say the two kept officers at bay for about 22 hours. Police threw a hostage negotiating phone into the trailer and continued to talk with the two suspects. 23 year old Skyler Glasby and 20 year old Joseph de Jesus surrendered around 2:00pm Wednesday afternoon.

De Jesus was wanted for a gang shooting back on October 8th, Glasby was wanted for trying to pass counterfeit money. No shots were fired and no one was hurt.