Teen homeless shelter to expand services

KENNEWICK, Wash., -- A shelter for homeless teens in the Tri-Cities is expanding it's services.

My Friend's Place is next door to the Safe Harbor Crisis Nursery in Kennewick. It will now offer overnight services for homeless teens.

The shelter provides clothing, meals, a place to sleep as well as parenting classes and help with drug abuse.

Up to 16 kids can stay there at once and teens are welcome to stay as long as they need to.

"We are a friendly warm place and there's no judgement here," says Program Director Judy Dirks. "We're just here to help them, and help them make whatever changes that they want to make in their lives."

Safe Harbor Crisis Nursery has been serving the Tri-Cities since 1998.