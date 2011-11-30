Waste Treatment Plant Open House

RICHLAND, Wa. -- On Wednesday night the Hanford Waste Treatment Plant Project and Department of Energy is hosting an open house.

The two groups are promoting public awareness about the Vit plant currently being built in southeastern Washington. The plant is 60% complete, and when it reaches full operation in 2022, it will be the world's largest radioactive waste treatment plant.

Carrie Meyer, the Department of Energy Waste Treatment Plant's Communications Manager encourages the public to come tonight. She told us, "Nowhere else in the world has a plant ever been built to this size, with this complexity and to treat the amount of waste and type of waste that we have here."

Waste treatment plant experts will be at the open house to answer any questions and explain the exhibits they have set up for the public. The event is Wednesday, November 30th, from 5 PM until 7:30 PM at the Red Lion Hotel in Richland.