New details about Oregon Corrections Officer death

PENDLETON, Ore. -- 22 year old Joshua Charles Weeks was arraigned in a Umatilla County Court Room Wednesday afternoon and charged with murder. Weeks will not get bail as more details surface about a Monday night incident that left an Oregon Corrections Officer and father of four dead.

Probable cause court documents say 42 year old Buddy Herron called 911 and gave a suspect description after being stabbed multiple times when he stopped to help with a car wreck north of Pendleton, along Highway 11. Officers and medics responded to the call and found Herron laying in the roadway. He died at St. Anthony's hospital hours later.

Herron also told officers his pick-up was stolen and gave a description of the driver. Police spotted the Nissan Frontier half hour later and tried to pull the driver over. After a chase, and a crash, they took Weeks into custody.

The probable cause document also says weeks confessed to the murder. The case goes before a Grand Jury next Wednesday. A preliminary hearing for Weeks is scheduled for December 7th.