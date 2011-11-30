Bears no longer looking at Vancouver for team move

YAKIMA, Wash.-- A surprising turn of events for the Yakima Bears. A plan to have the team moved to Vancouver fell apart Tuesday.

Clark County Commissioners did not approve a proposed tax that would get the stadium built.

The proposed 5% Admissions Tax would have helped pay the majority of the bill for the new $19.5 million stadium in Vancouver, but not enough Clark County Commissioners were on board to pass the ordinance.

Bears General Manager, K.L. Wombacher watched the decision live, online, and says he was disappointed and a little surprised by the outcome.

"It seemed like it had broad base community support. Normally that's what politicians want to see is a groundswell of community support and from our standpoint, they had that."

The Bears Stadium, in Yakima, is the reason for the proposed move. It doesn't meet Minor League Baseball standards and the team has shown a financial loss over the past few years.

Wombacher says they haven't given up on Yakima though, if the city is willing to help build a new stadium he says they'd love to stay.

But it seems like they need to figure it out quick.

Wombacher says cities in Oregon have expressed interest in the team.