Kennewick Police nearly at full strength

KENNEWICK, WA-For the first time in more than eight years the Kennewick Police Department doesn't have a job opening.

Chief Ken Hohenberg Thursday swore in Mario Martinez.

Martinez is Kennewick's 89th commissioned police officer, and the chief plans to hire one more officer before the end of the month.

It will be the first time since before Hohenberg became chief that the Kennewick police force hasn't worked short-handed.

"It shows how selective we are in allowing people to serve in the city of Kennewick as police officers," Hohenberg says. "It also shows that the men and women of the department would rather work short handed than have the wrong people here to begin with, so it speaks very well of them, as well."

Martinez is a six-year veteran of the Ephrata Police Department. He says he and his wife Jennica decided to move to Kennewick because they have a lot of family here. Several relatives watched as Martinez took the oath of office.