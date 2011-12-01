HIV Testing for World AIDS Day

KENNEWICK, Wa. -- December 1st is World AIDS Day, a day for spreading awareness and knowledge about the prevention of the life threatening disease.

In Benton and Franklin Counties there are around 144 people living with HIV, with over 40 diagnosed in the last 5 years.

Heather Hill of Communicable Diseases at the Benton County Health District, advises staying safe. She told us, "You can't get infected if you don't have sex, but we know that's not realistic for a lot of our population. Second of all, use protection. Use condoms each and every time, and third, get tested. Know your status."

Washington health districts are urging people to take control and stop the spread of HIV. AIDS is still a worldwide epidemic, that effects our community more than we realize.

To learn about a testing center near you...

CALL: 1-800-CDC-INFO

CLICK: www.hivtest.org

TEXT: your zip code to "knowit" at 566-948

For additional information, you can also call:

(800) 232-2437 Washington State AIDS Hotline

(509) 754-6060 x17 Grant County Health District

(206) 205-7837 Public Health Seattle-King County's HIV/STD Hotline