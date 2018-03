KENNEWICK, Wash.- A local radio disk jockey is camping out to collect toys for children.

The Eagle 106.5's Jaxon will be on top of a 25 by 25 foot platform in front of the Ranch and Home in Kennewick for 12 days.

Jaxon says last year he braved rain, snow, and freezing temperatures, but it was all worth it.

Last year the community donated three semi trailers worth of unwrapped toys.