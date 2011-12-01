Holiday Harvest Light Show

KENNEWICK, Wash.- 200,000 lights will again be dancing to music in Kennewick this year.

Senske Lawn & Tree Care is teaming up with Second Harvest Friday December 2nd for a light show called "Holiday Harvest Lights".

The company is using technology found in major theme parks to time their lights with Christmas songs on station 100.1 FM.

The event also includes hot cocoa, candy canes and pictures with santa.

Senske is at 400 North Quay Street in Kennewick; organizers suggest a $5 donation.

Santa will be there from 5 to 8 p.m.

Festivities end at 9 o'clock, but you can drive by and see the lights until January 2nd.