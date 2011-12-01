Celebrating the holidays in Pendleton

PENDLETON, OREGON. – The Town of Pendleton is gearing up for the holidays. They kicked off their campaign ‘The Buck Stops Here.'

They hope to entice shoppers to spend their holiday money in local shops. One way is through their charm bracelets. Customers can pick up a bracelet at the Chamber of Commerce, follow a map, and go into 47 difference shops, each time receiving a special charm.

"It gets people into our local merchants to see what else they have to offer, so it's generating foot traffic into our local businesses and gets people to create a great memory of Pendleton," says Gail Nelson, Chamber of Commerce.

A charm bracelet and your first charm costs $5 and every charm after costs $1.