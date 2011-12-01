Are there enough local AIDS and HIV resources?

KENNEWICK, Wash.—World AIDS Day started back in 1988, but still many are asking if there are enough local resources for people infected with HIV and AIDS? NBC Right Now met with one AIDS survivor who recently moved out of the Tri-Cities, because he says there are not enough.

"It got to a point to where I needed to stay there and be miserable or pack my bags and move some place else that has resources for people with aids," says Randy Wolf, AIDS survivor.

NBC Right Now researched the available tools. We found the area has a case manager, three infectious disease doctors, a housing assistance program and testing facilities.

"When a person is first diagnosed they often aren't thinking about that kind of stuff. It's overwhelming so we can help them with that process," says Leslie Riveria, AIDS Case Manager.

Riveria assists with insurance, referrals, doctor appointments and medication. However, some programs have been cut because of state budget reductions. For example, support groups and medical transportation. Riveria says more cuts could be in the near future.