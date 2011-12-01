Future for the Bears in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.-- We told you about the Yakima Bears potential move to Vancouver falling apart. But what does that mean for Yakima, and the possibility of them staying past next season?

Yakima City Councilman Dave Edler has been pushing hard to get a new stadium built so the Bears will stay.

He says money for the stadium could come from the Public Facilities District, which is funded through a percentage of the sales tax in Yakima, Selah, and Union Gap.

The council asked Mayor Micah Cawley to initiate the conversation with those two other city mayors about the possibility of taking money from the PFD.

A decision that would require everyone's approval.

Edler says now that the move is again an unknown, he hopes Yakima will rejoin the conversation.

"Up to this point the most significant competitor for our team has been Vancouver. So, this is, I think, an important opportunity for us to seize if we really are interested in keeping the Bears in the community," said Edler.

Edler says he plans to revisit things at the next council meeting, and find out where the mayor is on his talks with Selah and Union gap.

There isn't extra money in the PFD though,

so that means it would have to be funded most likely through an increase in the sales tax amounting to $0.02 for every $10 spent.

And as we've seen with other recent tax increases, folks are generally unwilling to do it.