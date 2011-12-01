Miracle dog dies

RICHLAND, Wash. -- A Richland dog that got national attention after saving a woman from drowning has died.

Labrador retriever, Buoy Simpson, was decked out in a halo and wings costume when he pulled a woman out of the Columbia River.

Afterwards, books, newspapers, magazine articles, and several honors were given to the lab.

His owner says buoy made an impact on everyone he came across, "he just happened to touch people in a different way and if you were around buoy, you probably walked away with a little happy feeling."

Buoy was inducted into Washington State Veterinary Medical Association Hall of Fame in 2003. He was 12 years old, and had to be put down Saturday November28th for liver and kidney failure.