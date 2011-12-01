WA Health Secretary says we need temporary tax budget relief

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- The Health and Human Services sector in Washington is looking to lose $690 million dollars, due to budget cuts.

Washington Secretary of Health Mary Selecky says health services have been undergoing drastic cuts since 2008 and this may be their worst year.

Selecky says, something has to be done, and is hoping lawmakers approve Governor Greigoire's proposal for a temporary half cent sales tax increase. The increase would generate $494 million dollars for the state in the next two years.

"The reductions that we are taking in public health bring us down to a very thin ability to respond to emergencies, to be able to have clinics, top be able to do home visits for young families with children," says Selecky.

