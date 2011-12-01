Families of police pursuit victims sue city for wrongful death

YAKIMA, Wash- The families of the victims of a deadly police pursuit last year are suing the city of Yakima.

Shaun Kollman, the man who led police on a chase through the city in June of 2010 crashing into multiple cars along the way and eventually killing two people, was sentenced to 51 and a half years in prison last month. However The families of Pascual Ayala and Marina Barajas say police should never have continued the pursuit.

"We want to make sure that no other citizen in this county, in this city is ever in that last car when YPD finally decides to stop because somebody has died", says Mariano Morales, attorney for the Ayala family.

Morales says the Ayala family suit will be moving forward in January. He says before accepting the case, he consulted an expert witness on police pursuits, who says police should have abandoned this chase.