Grand Opening in Historic Downtown Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wa. -- The Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership added a new member today, The Black Cat Relics antique shop.

A ribbon cutting ceremony celebrated the store's grand opening in downtown Kennewick with town officials and eager shoppers in attendance.

The store has an eclectic collection including vintage furniture, classic toys, and antique decorations. You could call it pieces of history, each item holding a place in the owners hearts.

The owners have moved their shop from Richland in hopes of letting their business grow. They say in the hard economic times, shoppers are looking for less expensive vintage novelty antiques that bring back fond memories.

The store is located at 222 W Kennewick Avenue in Kennewick, or you can visit their blog at www.blackcatrelics.com