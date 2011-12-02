CWU Students protest president's pay incentive and rising fees

ELLENSBURG, Wash.-- Students at Central Washington University protested at a meeting of the Board of Trustees today.

They're against the 500,000-dollar incentive given to University President James Gaudino as well as other fee increases for students. Organizers collected over a thousand signatures on a petition. They feel students don't have much say in important decisions.

"We don't have any sort of vote... And without a vote we really have... A very limited or no voice," says Student and Vice President of Legislative Affairs Mike Merz

The university says the president is in the middle of reorganizing the entire school's structure and the incentive is there to make sure he stays. They also say students have plenty of representation, with a voting student trustee on the board.