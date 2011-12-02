Miss America 2011 in town

RICHLAND, Wash.—Miss America 2011 was at Kadlec Regional Medical Center Friday morning. It's part of 18-year-old Teresa Scanlan's more than 20,000mile country tour for her service as Miss America 2011.

She speaks on her platform of eating disorders and acts at the National Goodwill Ambassador for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

"Every single decision you make, every second of your life affects the future in some way. It will change your life, and I think young women especially would do well to think about that and focus on that each and every day," says Teresa Scanlan, Miss America 2011.

Scanlan will wrap up her duties at the end of the year. She hopes to go to law school, become a judge and a politician.