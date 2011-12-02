Pakistan topic at Badger Club forum

RICHLAND, Wash. -- Pakistan and it's relationship with America was the topic at Friday's Badger Club Forum in Richland.

WSU anthology professor Dr. Lipi Turner - Rahman expressed her views on the country and its strained relationship with America. Recently, Pakistan's loyalty to America as an ally has been questioned after Osama Bin Laden was killed in the country.

Rahman says for confusion over the country isn't just felt here in America, but also in Pakistan, "in order to have a dialogue with Pakistan, in order to bring democracy to Pakistan, the military and civilian governments together has to have that dialogue."

Rahman says Pakistan's actions are because of where its located and how close it is to extreme terrorists groups. She adds because of this, she believes the country is controlled by its military.