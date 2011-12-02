HAPO Credit Union opens its first branch in Oregon



HERMISTON, Ore. -- HAPO Credit Union opened it's first branch in Oregon Friday. The city mayor and Hermiston Chamber of Commerce were all there for the ribbon cutting ceremony, which took place at noon at1905 North First Street in Hermiston.

This is the 12 branch for the credit union. Executive Vice President and the Chief Operating Officer, Steve Anderson says, customers have been asking him for quite some time to open there because many of them work in the Tri-Cities and bank with HAPO.

"We have had so many people ask us when are you coming to Hermiston? When are you coming to Hermiston? it's been really unusual. I've never seen this level of excitement there," says Anderson.

The new branch is full service, opened from Mon-Friday 9:00am-6:00pm. It will also include 24 hour drive up and walk up ATM's.



HAPO plans to open their 13th branch in Walla Walla within the next year.