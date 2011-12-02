KNDO Food Drive Saturday blocks off Yakima Ave. for Northwest Harvest

YAKIMA, Wash- Our Yakima food drive this year comes in part as a traffic alert. Saturday December 3 from 6am to 1pm we're blocking off Yakima Avenue from 2nd Avenue to 3rd Avenue.

The street will be filled with food drive events all to benefit Northwest Harvest, who supplies food banks throughout Central Washington

While they're readily accepting non-perishable food, what they really need is money. With the buying power they have through their partners, Northwest Harvest is able to feed a family of four with 67cents.

The food drive is Saturday December 3 from 8am-12pm at KNDO studios at 216 W. Yakima Avenue.