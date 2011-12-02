Ford Sales increase in November

HERMISTON, Ore. -- Ford Motor Company's retail sales increased 20 percent last month compared to November 2010, and even more at some local dealerships.

It's the largest year over year increase in nine months. Total sales, including fleet deliveries were up 13 percent. Tom Denchel of Prosser and Hermiston saw some big increases. Car sales went up 125 percent in Prosser and 62 percent in Hermiston in November. In Prosser, sales of the Fusion jumped 300 percent. In Hermiston, sales of the F-150 pick-up were up 120 percent.

"The cars look beautiful. ford has done an excellent job with research and development and they didn't take any of the bailout money. and that, I think the customers really like too," says James Harvey, the General Manager at the Hermiston Dealership.

Total truck sales increased 36 percent last month in Hermiston, and 82 percent in Prosser.