Tree Top donates big every year

YAKIMA, Wash.-- 30,000 pounds, that's how much food Tree Top donates every year to our Family Food Drive. And this time will be no different.

To give you an idea of just how much food they've donated over the past 11 years as KNDO's premiere sponsor, imagine 30 semi trucks, stuffed with food pulling up to your home and unloading.

Every donation is about $25,000 worth of goods, food that helps hundreds of families all across the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin.



Tree Top says they love being a part of the drive every year, and helping out is something they're happy to do.

"This is definitely the most significant contribution of food that we make in our community and we know that there are lots of folks out there who are much less fortunate than us and it's our way of helping out," said Sharon Miracle with Tree Top.

Miracle says the company is taking a little more time collecting and gathering food for the upcoming donation.

To make sure they donate as much as they can, she says Northwest Harvest should expect another truck load in January.

Over the past 11 years Tree Top's donated about 330,000 pounds of food and they'll have volunteers on Yakima Avenue helping out during our food drive.