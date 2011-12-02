Energy assistance grant ready to keep you warm

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Yakima Valley's Opportunities Industrialization Center is accepting applications, starting Monday for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

"LIHEAP" is a federal grant that helps folks around the country pay their energy bills.



Last year the agency helped 4,500 people in the Yakima Valley with their heating bill, up from the year before.

But they're now worried, with budget cuts happening everywhere funding for "LIHEAP" is expected to be cut in half.

"It's just really hard to try to help individuals that need assistance. So, we know it's going to be tough but we got to just do what we can to try to help those people out," said John Riggins with Y.V.O.I.C.

