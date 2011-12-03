Local basketball scores from December 3 - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Local basketball scores from December 3

Boys Basketball: Kennewick 88, Chiawana 75; Walla Walla 51, Pasco 48; Hanford 76, Moses Lake 55; Sunnyside 67, Ike 60; West Valley 62, Cheney 47; Wenatchee 42, Southridge 24; Richland 73, Mead 55; Wahluke 56, Cle Elum 44; Walla Walla CC 80, Linfield JV 55.

Girls Basketball: Kamiakin 45, Richland 42; Chiawana 56, Kennewick 40; Hanford 57, Moses Lake 43; West Valley 56, Prosser 38; Sunnyside 50, Ike 38; Walla Walla 57, Pasco 17; Wenatchee 53, Southridge 31; Granger 58, Mabton 25; Lind-Ritzville 50, Columbia-Burbank 47; Cle Elum 53, Wahluke 21; Columbia Basin 54, Linn-Benton 45; Walla Walla CC 89, Seattle 45.

