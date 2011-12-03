Yakima Food Drive a big success

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Hundreds of people gathered and drove through Downtown Yakima Saturday to take part in KNDO's Family Food Drive.

Coats for Kids, Toys for Tots, and of course tons of food and money were donated to support Northwest Harvest and local food banks around the valley.

We've counted over $3,500 worth of cash donations, that's more than we've ever seen in Yakima. And in the hands of Northwest Harvest, that cash could buy upwards of 20,000 pounds of food. To go along with the 4,000 pounds that we collected Saturday.

"Your donations, these donations that came in give hope to those people in our community, up and down our valley who are experiencing food insecurity this time of year," said Rosemary Rief with Northwest Harvest.

Not only did we receive a lot of cash and food, but a bunch of coats for our Coats for Kids drive and Marines we had on hand Saturday were kept busy taking in lots of Toys for Tots.



A big thank you to all of our sponsors and those who volunteered their time today.

And of course, thank you to those who came out and donated.