New VFW dedicated more than a year after it was destroyed

YAKIMA, Wash.-- An exciting day for members of Yakima's Veteran's of Foreign War Post 379.

Last year their building burned down, destroying everything inside, but Saturday they officially opened and dedicated their rebuilt clubhouse on 5th Avenue in Yakima.



Members gathered at the VFW to dedicate it to all those who are serving and have served in the military.



The post commander says it's a special day for everyone.

"This is exciting, not just that our members have their building back but we can use this facility to go ahead and carry out our mission of serving not only our members but Yakima's veterans and military community at large," said Dan Hillman.

He says the rebuilt building will be a place for vets to gather and share stories, and hopefully, they say, they'll be able to help and serve many more veterans as they return home.