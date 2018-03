YAKIMA, Wash.-- The 12th Annual Downtown Yakima Holiday Light Parade is rolling down Yakima Avenue Sunday.



45 businesses and organizations are participating in the holiday fun, driving vehicles decorated with lights.

There will Christmas Carole's and even a visit from Santa himself.



The parade starts at 5:30pm and runs along Yakima Avenue from 6th Ave to 3rd Street, ending at Millennium Plaza with the lighting of Yakima's Christmas Tree.