Yakima Valley Museum welcomes people for open house

YAKIMA, Wash.-- The Yakima Valley Museum had their annual Holiday Open House Saturday.



Hundreds of people poured into the museum to check out exhibits and listen to the Yakima Youth Symphony, Children's Choir, and The Melody Lane Singers.

The museum's curator says things have been going great for the museum lately. Exhibits and events like this one bringing in big groups of people.

"Things have been going good as far as visitors, things have been going good. We have the same hard economic times as everyone else but people keep coming and that's why we're here," said Andy Granitto.

Sunday the museum will also be holding an open house for H.M. Gilbert Homeplace, on Yakima Avenue. From 1-4pm folks can experience a real Victorian era Christmas.