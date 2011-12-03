KENNEWICK, Wash.-- More than 50,000 lbs of food is donated at food drive. The KNDU-KNDO Family Food Drive brought in more than 50,373 lbs of food on Saturday. Money donations were collected from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Several different organizations helped out.

2nd Harvest Director Kathye Kilgore says "we collected over 50,000 pounds of food for our community. 100% will be donated free to our local agencies. Feed hungry people, can't be better." Kilgore says these results are huge, and are much bigger than last years donation numbers. Kilgore says she's surprised donations were so high this year because of the economy.

Final numbers are still being added up, and we are expecting to announce an even larger donation amount later this week.