PASCO, Wash.-- Dozens volunteer to help rebuild veteran home. Several people were doing yard worked and reconstruction at a home in Pasco Saturday afternoon. It was all for an Army Veteran Pat Brown. He says his insurance wouldn't cover costs to finish fixing up his home after a fire burnt it down more than a year ago.

That's when volunteers like Northwest Restoration and other groups decided to pitch in and help out the World War II veteran. Pat Brown says "I lost everything in the fire. I lost all my pictures, everything. All my Merrill's Marauders, everything. The letters I had, of Vietnam. All the pictures I had, they're all gone."

A handicap ramp is also being installed. Northwest Restorations owner Scott Weide says "any time we can give back, is a good day. We try and do it every year, and this was our time this year."

Brown is 89-years old and is one of the last surviving members of the World War II fighting group, Merrill's Marauders. They fought in the Burmese jungle in Japan. Only 200 men survived. He was awarded the Bronze Star for their heroic efforts oversees.